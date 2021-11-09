Janesville man arrested for fourth OWI Offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday night, a man was arrested for his fourth OWI Offense and this time with a passenger under 16 years old.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Clayton White Sr. who was driving on Highway 14 near North Wuthering Hills Drive when officers say they identified signs of impairment and pulled him over.

White was reportedly arrested with multiple other charges during the traffic stop.

The charges are Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense Passenger < 16Y/O, Child Neglect, Possession Prescription Drug w/o Prescription, Possession Schedule III Drug, Possession w/ Intent THC, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Probation/ Parole Violation.

White was lodged in the Rock County Jail.