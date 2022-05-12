JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police have arrested Jason Erdmann, 33, who is accused of slamming his F-350 pickup truck into another driver, and leaving the scene.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 6th on W. USH 14 near N. CTH F.

Deputies found a heavily damaged vehicle, occupied by two people, in a ditch. One was said to have suffered injuries in the crash.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle, a 2011 Ford F-350, in the 1500 block of Winchester Place. They acquired a search warrant and later arrested Erdmann, the registered owner.

He was charged with two counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Hit and Run Causing Injury.

Erdmann was taken to the Rock County Jail and will appear in court on July 20th.