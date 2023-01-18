JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested on Wednesday on several drug charges.

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Rock County Special Investigations Unit had been conducting an investigation. They served search warrants at an apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive and a storage unit in the 3300 block of S. Oakhill Avenue.

Two handguns, 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana and 54 fentanyl pills were seized.

David Steptoe, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, two counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Steptoe had been out on $30,000 bail for two different cases when he was arrested. One was a Reckless Homicide for a fatal overdose and the other was a Felony Bail Jumping and other drug charges.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.