Janesville man charged with abuse for allegedly nearly killing a baby

via Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning, Janesville Police responded to the 500 block of Eisenhower Ave. for a report of a pulseless non-breathing person.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a mother giving CPR to her 15 month old child. The mother’s boyfriend was also present.

Officers soon learned that the boyfriend, Steven Horan of Janesville, was taking care of the child. When the mother returned home, she found her child in critical condition.

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries. As of Monday, the child is currently at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL for continued treatment.

Investigators determined the injuries sustained by the child were not accidental.

Janesville Police say that they arrested 30-year old Horan and he is being charged with physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

