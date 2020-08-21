Janesville man arrested on child pornography charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – Police say a tip led them to arrest Tyler Johnson, 27, on charges of child pornography.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated Johnson over the course of several weeks, resulting in a search warrant of his residence. After several of the seized items were found to contain child pornography, Johnson was arrested on Friday, according to police.

He is charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and is scheduled to appear in court on August 24th.

