JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Dallas Moore after he allegedly tried to pull multiple drivers out of their cars in the parking lot of a Janesville Walmart.

Janesville Police said officers were called to investigate “a male trying to car-jack people” at Walmart on Friday around 10 a.m.

Police eventually met a 73-year-old victim at the TA Express off I-90.

Officers said Moore initially stopped a red Cadillac and tried to open that person’s car door, but was unsuccessful and the car drove off. Then, he went to the west side of the store and tried to “violently pull” the 73-year-old driver from his car, but the victim was wearing his seatbelt and couldn’t be removed from the vehicle.

Police said Moore’s shoe was left in the car as the victim drove to the TA Express to call police.

An officer recognized Moore from Walmart surveillance video, and were able to find him at the Super 8 Motel, and took him into custody.

Moore was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent by Use of Force.

He was booked into the Rock County Jail.