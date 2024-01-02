JUNEAU, Wis. (WTVO) — A man from Janesville and a woman from Beloit were arrested in following a high-speed chase in Wisconsin that crossed county lines.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began Monday night in Jefferson County, with authorities there reporting a pursuit on Hwy 26 near Hwy 19.

Dodge County police became involved at 10:19 p.m., pursuing the vehicle at speeds reaching 110 mph.

Police used spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued to flee on the car’s rims until it entered the Village of Lowell, ending in a dead end on N. River Street.

The driver got out and ran, but police were able to arrest the passenger, Sara Champion, 39, of Beloit, immediately on charges of Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The driver, Johnny Shawver, 35, of Janesville, was located a short time later. He was treated for hypothermia after falling into the river while fleeing police, and also for bumps, scrapes and bruises.

Shawver was charged with Operating without a License and Felony Fleeing. Police said further charges may be possible following a blood test for impairment from drugs or alcohol.