JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Jose Siaca was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly caught him in a hotel room with a girl who was reported missing in Connecticut.

Police received a tip from the New Britain Police Department that the girl may have been visiting Siaca in the Janesville area.

Siaca was charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Enticement.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail.

Police said the girl has been reunited with her mother.