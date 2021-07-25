Janesville man charged with disorderly conduct for intoxicated use of a firearm

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Gerson Antonio-Grenedo Rivera-Flores, 22, was arrested Saturday after allegedly being drunk and firing a weapon from his porch early in the morning.

According to Janesville Police, officer were called to the 2300 block of Center Avenue around 4:50 a.m. for a “shots fired” call. Upon their initial arrival, police said they did not find anyone in the immediate area, but found shell casings on a nearby porch. Witnesses told police they saw two men shooting from the porch toward a nearby field.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest Rivera-Flores a short time later.

He was charged with Intoxicated Use of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

Police say the investigation into the incident is still on going.