Janesville man charged with disorderly conduct for intoxicated use of a firearm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Gerson Antonio-Grenedo Rivera-Flores, 22, was arrested Saturday after allegedly being drunk and firing a weapon from his porch early in the morning.

According to Janesville Police, officer were called to the 2300 block of Center Avenue around 4:50 a.m. for a “shots fired” call. Upon their initial arrival, police said they did not find anyone in the immediate area, but found shell casings on a nearby porch. Witnesses told police they saw two men shooting from the porch toward a nearby field.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest Rivera-Flores a short time later.

He was charged with Intoxicated Use of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

Police say the investigation into the incident is still on going.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories