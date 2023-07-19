JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man has been charged with multiple gun, drugs and sex crimes.

Kyle Richards, 34, was charged with Distributing Cocaine, Possessing Cocaine for Distribution, Maintaining a Drug House, Being a Felon in Possession of Firearms and Producing Child Pornography, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Richards allegedly used and maintained an apartment in Janesville in April and May to distribute and use cocaine.

The indictment also alleged that he distributed cocaine on Oct. 9, 2022 and possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute on May 4, 2023.

In addition to possessing cocaine of May 4, Richards possessed four handguns, according to the indictment.

The final count of the indictment said that Richards used a minor on January 13 to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce video of the act.

Richards faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all of the counts.