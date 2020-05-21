Janesville man charged with selling heroin to overdose victim

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Michael Wopat was arrested Thursday on charges that he sold heroin to a victim who suffered an overdose.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim was found at the Lions Quick Mart, 1620 W HWY 14 on May 17th.

Detectives traced the heroin to Wopat, and spotted his vehicle on May 21st. He was stopped and arrested.

Wopat is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, and Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin.

He is due in court on July 6th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

