Janesville man dies in single-car accident in Fulton

FULTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Dane County Sheriff’s Department Deputies,

Edgerton Fire Personnel and Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were all called to the area of N Wash Road and Holland Road for a traffic crash.

When authorities arrived, they found a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle crash. Investigators say a 39-year-old Janesville man was driving the truck alone.

He was declared dead at the scene.

While traveling along Wash Road, investigators say the truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.