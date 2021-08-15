Janesville man faces 6th OWI after reported erratic driving

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ROCK COUNTY, Wisc. (WTVO) — A Janesville, Wisc. man was arrested Saturday for suspected OWI after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that he was driving “all over the road” and almost hit a motorcycle.

Tomas Sipriano, 41, already had five OWI convictions on his record prior to Saturday’s arrest.

Rock County deputies said they spotted Sipriano’s vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 51 at Highway 14. When they pulled him over, they said he “showed signs of impairment.”

Sipriano is being held in jail pending an initial court appearance Monday.