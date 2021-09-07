Janesville man indicted by federal grand jury on child sex crimes

JANESVILLE, WIS. (WTVO) – Noah Eisele, 35, of Janesville has been charged by a federal grand jury with five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Eisele was arrested at his Janesville home Thursday after allegedly using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct. According to the Department of Justice, there were five separate occasions of this behavior between April and November 2020.

Eisele was also charged for possession of child pornography. Eisele allegedly possessed a cellphone containing visual depictions of child pornography on March 16, with at least one of the depictions involving a minor who was younger than 12-years-old.

Eisele was previously charged in January in Rock County for Possession of Child Pornography, Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, Causing a Child to View or Listen to Sexual Activity, Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Distribution of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Eisele is being held at the Dane County Jail. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison on each production charge, and a maximum of 20 years on the possession charge,