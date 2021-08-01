Janesville man killed in car crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A 56-year-old Janesville man was killed and a 54-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash in Rock County on Saturday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a small car struck an SUV near N USH 51 Rd and W Arrowhead Shores Rd in Fulton Township around 6:40 p.m.

The driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at UW Hospital. The passenger, from Indianford, is listed as being in critical condition.

Three occupants of the SUV were also treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.