JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner says Steven Pignato, 52, has died, four days after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on July 30th near the intersection of W. Court Street and Pearl Street around 4:23 p.m.

Pignato was taken to a local hospital. The coroner said he died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office.