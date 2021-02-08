Janesville man killed in workplace accident identified by coroner

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 44-year-old Robert Dye, Jr. as the employee killed in a workplace accident in Janesville on Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., Janesville police officers and paramedics were called to a commercial business on Barberry Drive for a workplace accident.

Authorities say Dye was assisting a semi-trailer driver near the loading dock when they were struck by a skid steer loader that was removing snow.

The driver was a privately hired contractor.

Dye was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident with cooperation from Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. OSHA investigates all work-related fatalities in the workplace.