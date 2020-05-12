Janesville man racks up 3 OWI charges in a week, 2 within 24 hours

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Luek Tuesday afternoon for the 2nd time in 24 hours after allegedly driving under the influence of heroin. Police say this is his 3rd offense in a week.

According to police, they pulled over Luek’s black Ford Focus at 12:30 p.m. after his car was seen driving in both lanes on Centerway at N. Parker Drive.

Officers said Luek could barely keep his eyes open and admitted to using heroin a short time earlier.

Police say Luek has 3 prior OWI convictions, and today’s arrest marks his second in the last 24 hours. Luek also has a pending charge from an arrest within the last week.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail until his court appearance.

