JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man will spend the next 13 years behind bars after a string of armed robberies.

Devonti Wilson, 38, was sentenced on Monday for the crimes, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. He had plead guilty to the charges back in March.

Officials said that Wilson robbed a Lion’s Quick Mart in Janesville on Sept. 8, 2020. He had pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes. He told the clerk to “hurry up or you’ll die.”

Wilson committed similar armed robberies at a Kelley Williamson Mobil in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and a 7-Eleven in Madison, Wisconsin, over the next three hours. He also attempted to rob at BP in Madison.

He committed four more armed robberies in Janesville on September 10. He robbed a Kwik Trip, a second Lion’s Quick Mart, a Tigermart Exxon and a Walgreens within one hour. He pointed a gun at an employee at each of the robberies.

Wilson was found in a vehicle near his home shortly after the last robbery, where he was arrested. Police found bait bills from one of the convenience stores in his vehicle, as well as carton of cigarettes and a loaded 9 mm firearm.

Leonora Blakely, 31, was charged with being Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery at the time. She was sentenced to prison in May 2023 for selling stolen guns, according to WCLO.

Willson has prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the robberies, as he had been convicted of multiple felony offenses. He was on active state supervision in connection to a 2018 conviction for committing a robbery with use of force.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said during the sentencing that the amount of money Wilsom took from the stores pales in comparison to the terrorism he imposed on each employee.