MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department has sentenced Mark Spengler, 57, to 10 years in federal prison for downloading child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Spengler was caught on May 31st, 2019, after agents raided his residence in Janesville.

An FBI forensics analyst was able to search his devices and find multiple videos of sexually explicit videos involving children, some of them depicting violent sexual acts.

Spengler admitted to using a file-sharing program to search for and download the videos.

In sentencing Spengler, Judge Conley expressed concern for Spengler’s deep-rooted sexual attraction to children.

In addition to his sentence, Spengler was ordered to 15 years of supervised release and fined $47,000.