MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room in 2021.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police were called around 11:30 a.m. on February 14th, 2021, for a welfare check on two people at The Vue, at 1015 River Road.

Law enforcement was called after staffers reportedly found Jeremy Mondy, 37, passed out in the room and the woman on the floor of the bathroom.

According to a criminal complaint, Mondy said he and the victim got into a fight over a gun and the gun accidentally went off. Later, he altered his statement to say he shot her in self-defense.

Mondy was found guilty of first-degree murder stemming from domestic abuse in September 2023.

On December 20th, 2023, Mondy was sentenced to life in prison.