MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Alfonso Randall, 40, has been sentenced to spend 3 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in which he threatened law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Janesville Police were conducting a traffic stop on February 20th, 2021. Police said another person was driving the car.

Authorities said Randall interfered with the police officers during the stop. Afterwards, Randall posted a video to social media showing him making threatening statements toward officers and brandishing a handgun toward the camera. Being a felon, previously convicted of drug trafficking offenses in 2001, 2002, and 2009, he is legally prohibited from owning a firearm.

Police later found guns hidden in his house that were accessible to the teenagers who were living there, prosecutors said.

At his sentencing, Randall said he was recording police in order to hold them accountable. The judge told him he needed to obey the law himself, according to court records.