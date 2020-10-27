Janesville man set fires at brother’s home, threatened to kill officers, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say 29-year-old Alexander Logue attempted to burn down his brother’s house and threatened to kill responding police officers. Authorities also said they found Molotov Cocktails at his home.

According to police, officers and firefighters were called to a home in the 3300 block of Ruger Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found fires in a trash can in the driveway and another near a porch at the back of the house.

While first responders were on-scene, the resident told police that he had been contacted by his brother, Logue, who told him to tell police that “he did it.”

Logue also allegedly sent a text to his brother saying he was at his home in the 1000 block of Bennett Street and he was armed, and that he would “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue.”

Officers parked several blocks away from Logue’s residence and approached him as he left the house. When he ignored the officers, he was taken into custody, police said.

A loaded handgun was found on his person. Police say Logue told officers he considered shooting them, and told them he had Molotov Cocktails inside his home.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found several homemade incendiary devices, road flares and other accelerants. A long rifle was also recovered, police said.

Logue was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Arson-Domestic Violence, Possession of Molotov Cocktails, and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Violence.

