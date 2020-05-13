Janesville man stabbed during attempted armed robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect during an attempted armed robbery.

Police say officers were called to 12 1/2 S. Academy around 2:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, where they met with the victim, who said he had been stabbed after refusing to comply with the robber’s demand for money.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a black male, bald and clean shaven, between 40-50 years old, 6′ with a stocky build, wearing a black coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.

