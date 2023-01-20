JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Cory Ary, 33, after he tried to kill his wife and then reportedly called police to confess.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the 911 center received a call from Ary on Wednesday in which he said he had just tried to kill his wife.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block fo South Franklin, where they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Ary was at the scene when officers arrived and surrendered without incident, police said.

He is being held in jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence, authorities said.