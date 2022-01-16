Janesville man tries to lure a child into vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville authorities want families to be aware of a suspicious person trying to lure a child into his vehicle.

It happened on Rockport Road around 3 p.m. on Friday. Officers were able to get pictures from home security cameras. Police said that a 10-year-old child was approached by the vehicle. The man in the car asked the child if they needed a ride, but the child said no. However, the man continued to try and persuade the child.

Police have not identified the subject, but they are looking for his vehicle. Any information about the crime should be given to the Janesville Police Department, (608) 755-3100.