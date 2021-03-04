Janesville man wanted by police leads officers on 20 mile pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chad Bobzien, 43, who was wanted by police in connection with a 2019 drug overdose death, led officers on a 17 minute, 20 mile car chase last night in Janesville.

Janesville Police said they spotted Bobzien behind the wheel of a car near S. Crosby Ave and Riverview Drive around 9:01 p.m. Police say he was wanted on a 1st Degree Reckless Homicide warrant.

When Bobzien refused to stop, police say the pursuit ran through county roads west of Janesville, and Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the chase. Police tried to use stop sticks to deflate the tires of his vehicle, but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

However, on County Hwy A near County Hwy H, police were able to disable the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and into a field east of Polzin Road.

Both Bobzien and a female passenger were taken into custody.

Bobzien faces charges of Fleeing an Officer, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.