JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The driver of a motorcycle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, around 4:02 p.m. the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Court Street and slammed into a van turning from Court Street onto Pine Street.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital and then flown to UW Madison. His current condition is unknown.

Police closed a portion of W. Court Street for two hours as the crash was under investigation.