Janesville murder victim identified, Illinois suspect wanted

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 40-year-old James Chestnut III as the man shot and killed at a house party on Sunday.

Investigators are searching for Corvasie Weaver, 24.

They say he and the victim got into an argument in the 600 block of W. Racine Street. When police arrived, they found Chestnut lying in the street with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Janesville Police plan to hold a press conference Monday, January 6th, at 2pm. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.

