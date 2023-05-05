JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a traffic stop of a known felon, Kyle Richards, 34, led to a SWAT raid of a suspected Janesville drug house.

According to the Janesville Police Department, an investigation led to a Thursday afternoon raid of an apartment in the 100 block of S. Main Street around 1:15 p.m.

During the search of the residence, police said cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and four handguns were found.

Richards had been arrested prior to the search at a traffic stop, police said.

He is currently on probation for Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

He now faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV narcotic, Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule V narcotic, Possession of Prescription Drug for Drug Sales, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation.