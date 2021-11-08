Janesville officer injured by suspect in domestic violence strangulation incident

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville Police Officer was hospitalized for an injury suffered while trying to take a domestic violence suspect into custody on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the parking lot of the River Flats apartment complex at 200 N. Jackson Street around 9:40 a.m., where a man was said to be strangling a woman in a vehicle.

Police said they found the car and began talking with the occupants, but the suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Montcalm, resisted arrest and had to be pepper sprayed. Despite this, police say Montcalm continued to fight until backup arrived.

In the course of the struggle, a Janesville officer was said to have suffered a “substantial” back injury which required him to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Montcalm (mugshot unavailable) was also hospitalized and remains there in custody as of press time.

Montcalm was charged with Suffocation and Strangulation, Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Bail Jumping (from a previous domestic violence incident with the same victim), and Causing Substantial Injury to a Police Officer.