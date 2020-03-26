Janesville officer shoots knife-wielding suspect after crash near I-90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville Police Officer shot a man armed with a knife after the suspect crashed his car near the intersection of HWY 14 and I-39/I-90 Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said at 2:45 p.m, officers were dispatched to a traffic accident. According to police, a male suspect exited the vehicle and armed himself with a knife.

During the attempt to take the suspect into custody, a Janesville officer opened fire.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a news release.

A Janesville officer is also said to be injured, but police did not detail the extent of their injuries.

Police say US HWY 14/Humes Road will be closed for several hours between N. Pontiac Dr. and Deerfield Drive for several hours.

