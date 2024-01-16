JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested Dale Hall, 26, and Leniyah Pulliam, 23, on Tuesday in an investigation into illegal cocaine sales, authorities said.

According to police, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Linn Street at 12:30 p.m. after an investigation led authorities to identify the pair as drug traffickers.

Police said 6.75 ounces of cocaine, 37 grams of marijuana, 2 firearms, and $23,000 were seized in the raid.

Hall was on probation and is being held at the Rock County Jail on a probation hold, with several gun and drug charges pending.

Pulliam was charged with Child Neglect, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

She is also being held at the Rock County Jail, pending her first court appearance.