JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said the parent of a Parker High School student was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot a school administrator.

According to police, at 12:45 p.m. on October 31st, the school’s resource officer was notified that Kevin Moore, 36, had made a threat to bring a gun to school and confront the official.

Fifteen minutes later, Moore arrived at the school and was confronted by the officer, police said. According to authorities, Moore admitted to having a weapon in his car, and the officer found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

He was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed and with Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone.

Moore was booked into the Rock County Jail.