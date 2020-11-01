Janesville PD arrest one, issue 6 warrants for sex offenders not complying with Halloween rules

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Halloween from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Department of Corrections agents along with Janesville police officers performed compliance checks on registered sex offenders to protect trick-or-treaters.

In total, 58 offenders were attempted to be contacted. Police say that Arthur Hayford of 2626 Harvard Drive was arrested for violating rules (Wisconsin State Statute 973.10).

Police say that his residence had decorations and a family member was handing out candy, which are both violations.

Hayford was taken into custody and held at the Rock County Jail.



An additional 6 warrants were issued for offenders who were not home during this time, which also is a violation of their rules.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

