Janesville PD search for suspicious driver who attempted to kidnap a little girl

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, a 10-year-old girl says she was riding her bicycle near the 1400 block of South Washington in Janesville when someone in a white SUV tried to get her into the vehicle.

Police say the male suspect stopped near her and said, ‘come on, get in my van.” The child was able to escape and was not hurt.

The vehicle was captured by an exterior camera, and a photo is attached. It appears to be a 2014-2017 Chevy Equinox or similar, white in color.

The suspect was described as a white male without facial hair who is around 30-40 years old. The man was reported to have a balding haircut with short hair on the sides. He was wearing a brownish/blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

