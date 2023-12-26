JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department is warning of a bomb threat at local store.

According to police, officials “received information regarding a possible bomb threat at Blain’s Farm & Fleet located at 2421 Humes Road.”

“We are taking every necessary precaution regarding the matter and are in the process of evacuating the business for safety precautions. This will include the inside of the business and the vehicles parked in the parking lot,” said the department.

Officers are working to assess the information and credibility of the threat. The department is asking the public to avoid the area and contact Rock County Dispatch at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636 with any information related to the threat.