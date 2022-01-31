Janesville Police adding security to sporting events following Beloit shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they will be providing increased law enforcement presence at Janesville School District sporting events for the remainder of the school year, following a murder at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday night.

19-year-old Jion Broomfield was shot and killed in the parking lot of the school during a baskeball game. Nearly 40 people witnessed the shooting, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Two months earlier, his cousin, Byron Broomfield, of Rockford, was killed in a mass shooting in December in which six people were shot in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue.

Police said the December event began as a party in a detached garage and erupted in gun fire after a dispute arose. Police said there was no evidence the shooting was gang-related.