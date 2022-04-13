JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police announced the death of retired Detective Dale Stutika, a 31-year veteran of the force who retired in December 2021.

Police did not provide a cause of death.

Stutika began his career as a police officer in 1990, and eventually worked as a SWAT officer, before being promoted to Detective in 2009.

“During his years at JPD, Dale created many lifelong friendships. He will be greatly missed by us all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dale’s daughters, extended family, and friends,” the department said in a news release.

Services are planned for Monday, April 18th at Schneider Funeral Home, with a visitation from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.

