Janesville Police arrest 2 in connection with 4 Thursday convenience store robberies

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they arrested Leonora Blakely, 29, and Devonti Wilson, 36, in connection with four armed robberies which happened within an hour early Thursday morning.

According to police, the first happened at 5:26 a.m. at the Kwik Trip at 254 E. Memorial.

The second at the Lions QuickMart, at 2615 Milton Avenue, at 5:51 a.m., then Exxon Mobil at 3420 Milton Avenue at 6:10 a.m., and Walgreens, at 1717 Milton Avenue, at 6:18 a.m.

Police say in each case, the suspect was described as a black male, 5’2″, wearing a blue pullover sweatshirt, who produced a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes.

A Janesville Police detective positioned himself in a residential area south of the last robbery and observed a vehicle park in the 500 block of Harding Street. Evidence from the robberies were found inside the car. Both occupants were taken into custody, police said.

Wilson was charged with Armed Robbery, and Blakely was charged with being Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.

Police say they are looking into whether Wilson and Blakely are connected to a robbery at the Lions QuickMart which happened at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

