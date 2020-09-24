Janesville police arrest 3, seize 2 pounds of marijuana, gun in drug bust

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville police say a traffic stop leading to the arrest of three people and the discovery of a drug dealing operation.

According to police, officers stopped a car around 9 p.m. Wednesday because of the illegal window tint, and reported they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

In a search of the car, police say they found a 9mm handgun, 14 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and US currency.

Kobe Ayres, 20 (not pictured), was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana.

Police then say they witnessed the passenger of the vehicle, 20-year-old Evan Forrestal, leave a residence in the 400 block of N. Parker Drive and get into the car.

Forrestal was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence and met with Dalton Petitt, 21, who had an outstanding warrant, outstanding charges, and a small amount of drugs on him, police said. Officers reported that he resisted arrest and had to be tased to be taken into custody.

Pettit was charged with Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

In the search of the house, over two pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and paraphernalia were seized, according to authorities.

