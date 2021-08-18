Janesville Police arrest car thief allegedly trying to steal Amazon packages

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man, who police say was trying to steal packages left by an Amazon delivery truck while driving a stolen car, was arrested on Wednesday.

Patrick Ryan, 46, was on probation (released on August 13th), when he allegedly stole a Mitsubishi Outlander on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, police received a report that the car was spotted following an Amazon truck, trying to steal packages as they were delivered.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Ryan is said to have fled. Police terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m. today, officers again spotted the car near E. Centerway Street and N. Parker Drive. They followed the vehicle until it parked in a lot at S. Main Street and E. Racine Street, at which point officers were able to block the vehicle in and taken Ryan into custody.

Police said they found several stolen items from Janesville and the surrounding area in the car, and officials say they are trying to link the items to other victims.

Ryan was charged with OWI, Fleeing an Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges against Ryan are likely.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.