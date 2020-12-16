Janesville Police arrest man for impersonating an officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 22-year-old Blake Davis for allegedly using colored flashing lights and impersonating a police officer.

According to Janesville Police, an off-duty officer spotted Davis’ 2008 Chevy Impala SS around 6:27 p.m. on December 15th driving with colored flashing lights on Milton Avenue and Newman Street.

Police had previously received a report on December 11th from a female driver who said she thought she was being pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle, but when she pulled over, the suspect shut off the lights and pulled up next to her, laughing.

When he was arrested on December 15th, Davis admitted to having the color-changing LED lights in his headlight housing, police said.

He was charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer.

