JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Dereese Fields, 18, the suspect in the shooting of a 19-year-old in Bond Park on June 23rd.

According to police, officers were called to the park, at 201 N. Oakhill, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and was treated and released.

Police said the victim and Fields knew each other and were in the same car when the victim was shot.

Detectives later learned that Fields was staying at an apartment in Madison. On Thursday, June 30th, officers raided the apartment, in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, along with officers from the Street Crimes Unit.

Fields and Thomdrecus Ross, 18, were arrested and two handguns were seized.



Dereese Fields, Thomdrecus Ross. Photos: Janesville Police Department

Fields was charged with Reckless Injury while Armed, Possession of a Firearm, and Disorderly Conduct while Armed.

Ross was charged with a Janesville warrant for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent and a Sun Prairie Armed Robbery warrant.

Both were taken to the Rock County Jail.