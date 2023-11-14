JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man wanted for an active felony warrant after he allegedly stole a vehicle on Tuesday.

Around 12:00 p.m., Janesville Police were notified of a possible stolen vehicle. Timothy Pryor, 54, of Janesville was identified as the stolen vehicle’s driver.

Pryor was wanted for feeling an officer from a pursuit that occurred on November 10, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were able to track Pryor and the stolen vehicle using the vehicles GPS monitoring software. On one occasion, Pryor reportedly fled from police as they attempted to arrest him.

Pryor allegedly drove out of Janesville as he was covertly pursued by units from Janesville and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. He was finally arrested east of Indianford after the vehicle was turned off remotely by a Chevrolet application.

The 54-year-old faces two counts of fleeing an officer, obstructing an office and trespass to land, along with a probation and parole warrant.

He was lodged in the Rock County Jail and has since been released.