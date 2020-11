JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville police are asking the public to help identify a couple of suspects involved in a retail theft at a Walmart.

Police say on Wednesday, the two suspects took a cart of merchandise outside and fled in a green/grey Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone who may ahve information on identity of the suspects are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

