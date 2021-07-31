Janesville Police ask for public’s help to identify purse thief

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly stole a purse outside a Planet Fitness and later used the victim’s credit card at Walmart.

According to police, the purse was in a locked vehicle on July 15th when the subject broke the window and stole it. Police shared a photo of the suspect, which was taken a short time later at Walmart in Beloit, where the credit card was used.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.