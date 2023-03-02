JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville felon, on probation for a drug and weapons conviction, was chased down by police after fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Janesville Police, officers stopped a car at the intersection of Tripp Road and Kellie Court around 12:36 a.m.

During the stop, police said the driver, 37-year-old Catherine Waite, gave a false name for her passenger, who was later identified as Shannon Patterson, 37.

Authorities said that while Waite was out of the vehicle, Patterson slid into the driver’s seat and drove off, fleeing police at a high rate of speed.

He later crashed into a ditch at the intersection of S. Hayner Road and Rockport Road, got out of the car and led police on a foot chase before being apprehended in a field nearby, police said.

Patterson is on probation for felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine convictions and has a history of violent crimes including aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and resisting/obstructing an officer causing substantial bodily harm.

He was arrested on charges of Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating with License Suspended, Reckless Driving, and a Felony Probation Warrant.

Waite was charged with Obstruction, Operating on a Suspended License, Unregisterd Automobile, and Operating without Insurance.

