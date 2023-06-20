JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police Chief David Moore announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Moore served as police chief of the Janesville Police Department for 15 years of his 47-year career.

In a statement, Moore said, “Now is the right time to retire. Our City has collectively worked together to achieve a historically low crime rate. The pandemic has subsided, and in our post-Minneapolis world, social unrest has also diminished.



“The police department is on the cusp of attaining reaccreditation, our unprecedented hiring processes are winding down, and our bench is deep with dedicated, enlightened, well-educated, seasoned leaders. The department has deputy chiefs ready to be the chief, lieutenants ready to be deputy chiefs, sergeants ready to be lieutenants, and officers ready to be sergeants.

“I want to thank the community for your trust and support of the police department. Law enforcement in America works best with a police department that respects its citizens and a community that trusts its police officers. In Janesville, we enjoy both,” he said.

His last day in office will be September 22nd, 2023.