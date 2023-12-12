JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A search warrant executed at a Janesville home on Monday recovered an enormous quantities of drugs and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

According to Janesville Police, officers working jointly with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Wisconsin Department of Justice conducted the search as part of an investigation into the illegal distribution of counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl.

The search warrant was executed at a home in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. Police say they seized over 4,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of marijuana, $12,960 in cash and 4 handguns from the home.

Cedric Sanders was taken into custody and lodged in the Rock County Jail on a probation hold. Officials say several drug and gun charges are pending.